Netanyahu denies Israel is aiding Syrian rebels
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday denied a report in The Wall Street Journal which claimed that Israel regularly provides financial aid to rebel groups in Syria. "We do not intervene in this terrible bloody conflict, but we do provide humanitarian assistance to wounded children," Netanyahu clarified during a visit to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, which has treated many of the wounded Syrians in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|250
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 13
|Jewish agression
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC