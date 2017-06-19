Netanyahu denies Israel is aiding Syr...

Netanyahu denies Israel is aiding Syrian rebels

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday denied a report in The Wall Street Journal which claimed that Israel regularly provides financial aid to rebel groups in Syria. "We do not intervene in this terrible bloody conflict, but we do provide humanitarian assistance to wounded children," Netanyahu clarified during a visit to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, which has treated many of the wounded Syrians in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Tm Cln 250
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Mon Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 13 Jewish agression 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC