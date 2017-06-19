Netanyahu denies Israel is aiding Syrian rebels

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday denied a report in The Wall Street Journal which claimed that Israel regularly provides financial aid to rebel groups in Syria. "We do not intervene in this terrible bloody conflict, but we do provide humanitarian assistance to wounded children," Netanyahu clarified during a visit to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, which has treated many of the wounded Syrians in recent years.

