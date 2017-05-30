Muslim activist critical of Israel cheered at NY graduation
A Muslim-American activist whose role as a commencement speaker had come under protest from critics opposing her stance on Israel was given a standing ovation by graduating students Thursday after she told them they must commit to demanding change. "We in this room together must commit to never being bystanders to poverty, lack of jobs and health care," Linda Sarsour told graduates of the City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.
Read more at The Times of Israel.
