Mission impossible? Kushner seeks to revive Mideast talks
File - In this Monday, June 19, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at a White House meeting in Washington. President Donald Trump's son in law and chief Mideast adviser, Jared Kushner, is headed to Jerusalem for his first working visit in hopes of laying the ground work for a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|273
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC