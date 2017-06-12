'Maybe Gafni came after the Palestinians'
Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush responds harshly to the words of his colleague in the faction, MK Moshe Gafni , who said at the Haaretz Israel Peace Conference that "the Palestinians were here before us - we took them out of here." "Maybe Gafni came after the Palestinians, I've been here for eight generations," says Porush, "all the cozying with the left is puzzling, annoying, and useless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Katrina
|109
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC