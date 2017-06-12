'Maybe Gafni came after the Palestini...

'Maybe Gafni came after the Palestinians'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush responds harshly to the words of his colleague in the faction, MK Moshe Gafni , who said at the Haaretz Israel Peace Conference that "the Palestinians were here before us - we took them out of here." "Maybe Gafni came after the Palestinians, I've been here for eight generations," says Porush, "all the cozying with the left is puzzling, annoying, and useless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Katrina 109
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Jun 9 cpeter1313 3
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC