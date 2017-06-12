Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush responds harshly to the words of his colleague in the faction, MK Moshe Gafni , who said at the Haaretz Israel Peace Conference that "the Palestinians were here before us - we took them out of here." "Maybe Gafni came after the Palestinians, I've been here for eight generations," says Porush, "all the cozying with the left is puzzling, annoying, and useless.

