Man arrested for planning 'terror att...

Man arrested for planning 'terror attack' at Tel Aviv Pride parade

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Israeli police on June 3, 2017, arrested an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who allegedly planned to carry out an attack during the Tel Aviv Pride parade. Israeli police on June 3 arrested a man who allegedly threatened to carry out a "terror attack" during this week's Tel Aviv Pride parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 3 NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC