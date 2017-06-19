London marchers in Al-Quds Day parade...

London marchers in Al-Quds Day parade blame tower block fire on 'Zionists'

The Times of Israel

Marchers in the annual Al-Quds Day parade in London blamed "Zionists" for a fire in the low-income Grenfell Tower apartment complex that left 79 people presumed dead. Hundreds marched Sunday afternoon behind the Palestinian flag and behind a flag of Hezbollah, which has been named in Britain as an illegal terror organization.

Chicago, IL

