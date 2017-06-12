London Gets Advice From Israel On Fig...

London Gets Advice From Israel On Fighting Urban Terrorism

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he spoke with Israeli officials for advice on how to combat urban terrorism in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester. Khan told the London-based Jewish News that his office and Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism officials had spoken with officials in Israel.

Chicago, IL

