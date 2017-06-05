Liberman: Israel has no interest in c...

Liberman: Israel has no interest in conquering Gaza in 'next war'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A picture taken from the Israel-Gaza border shows smoke rising from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip following an Israeli tank strike on October 5, 2016. The Israeli army is not planning to conquer the Gaza Strip if another war were to break out with Hamas, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said this week, in an apparent turnaround from his repeated insistence in previous years that reoccupying the territory was only way to stop rocket fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Tm Cln 100
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Fri Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Fri Frankie Rizzo 4
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC