Liberman: Israel has no interest in conquering Gaza in 'next war'

A picture taken from the Israel-Gaza border shows smoke rising from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip following an Israeli tank strike on October 5, 2016. The Israeli army is not planning to conquer the Gaza Strip if another war were to break out with Hamas, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said this week, in an apparent turnaround from his repeated insistence in previous years that reoccupying the territory was only way to stop rocket fire.

