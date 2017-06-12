Liberman backs shuttering 'hostile' A...

Liberman backs shuttering 'hostile' Al-Jazeera's Israel offices

Read more: The Times of Israel

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman speaks during an Israel Beytenu faction meeting at the Knesset on June 6, 2016. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday that he was in favor of closing the offices of Qatari channel Al-Jazeera, after several Arab states did so.

