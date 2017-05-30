Letter: One trip to Israel does not make you an expert
It is disturbing to read that Sheila Carrillo , a Jewish American woman, endorses the disruption of a celebration of Israeli independence day. Are the Jews and Israelis the only ones who do not have the right to self-determination? Are they the only ones whose lives do not matter? I assume Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,289
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Thu
|campus report
|8
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|May 28
|Sandra
|84
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|May 28
|UMoronRACEUMAKEWO...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC