Kushner to visit Middle East in pursu...

Kushner to visit Middle East in pursuit of peace between Israelis, Palestinians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting on June 12, 2017, at the White House. Kushner will visit the Middle East this week in an effort to continue peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 9 min Sheriff Joe 529 243
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) 5 hr Truth 4
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 7 hr Frankie Tabor 5
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Sat indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Sat indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 13 Jewish agression 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC