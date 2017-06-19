Knife-wielding Palestinian attacks Is...

Knife-wielding Palestinian attacks Israeli troops, is shot dead

A Palestinian assailant was shot dead by Israeli troops as he attempted to stab them next to a pop-up military checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Tuesday, the army said. The Palestinian man approached the soldiers during a security check along the road between the Jewish settlement of Adam and the Palestinian city of Qalandiya in the central West Bank.

