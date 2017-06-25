June 25, 2017Syria warns Israel: Furt...

June 25, 2017Syria warns Israel: Further attacks will have serious repercussions

10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A man sits on an old tank as he watches fighting taking place in Syria from the Israeli side of the border fence. The Syrian military threatened Israel on Sunday evening that should it launch any further attacks on Syrian army targets, Israel will have to take the responsibility for repercussions that can ensue, according to The Jerusalem Post 's sister publication Maariv , citing Lebanese television news outlet Al Mayadeen.

Chicago, IL

