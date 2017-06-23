June 23, 2017Nearly 2,000 sign petiti...

June 23, 2017Nearly 2,000 sign petition to keep Holocaust denier out of Canada

An online petition launched by B'nai Brith Canada aiming to prevent an American Holocaust denier from speaking in Toronto has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures. Kevin Barrett, who has called the 9/11 attacks an "inside job," is due to address the city's annual Al-Quds Day rally on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

