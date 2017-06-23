June 23, 2017Nearly 2,000 sign petition to keep Holocaust denier out of Canada
An online petition launched by B'nai Brith Canada aiming to prevent an American Holocaust denier from speaking in Toronto has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures. Kevin Barrett, who has called the 9/11 attacks an "inside job," is due to address the city's annual Al-Quds Day rally on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|Tm Cln
|286
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC