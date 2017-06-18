June 18, 2017Israeli beduin woman fou...

June 18, 2017Israeli beduin woman found burned and buried in apparent honor killing

11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The family allegedly were angered by the 19-year-old's plan to work outside the home and supposed contact with men. State prosecutors filed an indictment on Sunday against three family members of a slain woman whose body was found by police burned and buried near her uncle's home in the southern Beduin town of Lakiya.

