June 12, 2017Shin Bet arrests three Arab-Israelis suspected of supporting ISIS

Two 17-year-old Israeli Arabs from the village of Barta'a pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and manufactured IED. The Israel Security Agency announced Monday that three Arab-Israeli minors were arrested on suspicion of supporting Islamic State.

