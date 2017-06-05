Journalist ordered to pay Israeli PM damages for libel

Tel Aviv, June 11 - An Israeli court on Sunday ordered a journalist to pay 115,000 shekels in damages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for defaming them. The Tel Aviv Magistrate Court ruled that Igal Sarna libelled the Netanyahus in a Facebook post in which he claimed that Sara Netanyahu kicked the Prime Minister out of the car while driving one night from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

