Journalist ordered to pay Israeli PM ...

Journalist ordered to pay Israeli PM damages for libel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Tel Aviv, June 11 - An Israeli court on Sunday ordered a journalist to pay 115,000 shekels in damages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for defaming them. The Tel Aviv Magistrate Court ruled that Igal Sarna libelled the Netanyahus in a Facebook post in which he claimed that Sara Netanyahu kicked the Prime Minister out of the car while driving one night from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 9 hr Katrina 93
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... Fri Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade Fri Frankie Rizzo 4
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Fri yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,143 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC