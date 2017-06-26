Jewish groups cancel meetings with Ne...

Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in protest

Two high-profile groups of Jewish leaders on Monday canceled meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protest his government's decision to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall. The dramatic moves reflected the widening gulf that has opened between Israel and the Jewish diaspora over how Judaism can be practiced in Israel.

Chicago, IL

