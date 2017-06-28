It's official: Israelis love Trump

It's official: Israelis love Trump

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President Trump, center, speaks upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, outside Tel Aviv, on May 22. JERUSALEM - Israelis have never hidden their love and admiration for President Trump, but now it's official - or at been least scientifically proven. An international survey carried out over the past few months by the Pew Research Center found that regard for the United States, its new leader and its policies has tumbled drastically around the world since Barack Obama left the presidency five months ago, except for in two countries: Russia and Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr Concerned White ... 332
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 20 hr DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Mon True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC