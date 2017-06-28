It's official: Israelis love Trump

President Trump, center, speaks upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, outside Tel Aviv, on May 22. JERUSALEM - Israelis have never hidden their love and admiration for President Trump, but now it's official - or at been least scientifically proven. An international survey carried out over the past few months by the Pew Research Center found that regard for the United States, its new leader and its policies has tumbled drastically around the world since Barack Obama left the presidency five months ago, except for in two countries: Russia and Israel.

