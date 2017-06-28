It's official: Israelis love Trump
President Trump, center, speaks upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, outside Tel Aviv, on May 22. JERUSALEM - Israelis have never hidden their love and admiration for President Trump, but now it's official - or at been least scientifically proven. An international survey carried out over the past few months by the Pew Research Center found that regard for the United States, its new leader and its policies has tumbled drastically around the world since Barack Obama left the presidency five months ago, except for in two countries: Russia and Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|Concerned White ...
|332
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|20 hr
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
