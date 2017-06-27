Israel's Top Court To Hear Lawsuit To...

Israel's Top Court To Hear Lawsuit To Revive Western Wall Prayer Deal

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Forward

The Israeli Supreme Court will hold a hearing in July on the status of the non-Orthodox section of the Western Wall. The court will convene July 30 to discuss a petition from last year calling on the Israeli government to implement the Western Wall compromise passed in January 2016, according to Anat Hoffman, chairwoman of Women of the Wall, one of the parties to the petition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 9 hr Concerned White ... 335
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Mon True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC