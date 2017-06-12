Israel's Netanyahu in Greece to tout energy projects
Under heavy security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in northern Greece to discuss plans to become a key supplier of European energy through an ambitious Mediterranean undersea natural gas pipeline project. Netanyahu met in Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest city, with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, while Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was also due to attend the talks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|38 min
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|59 min
|Tm Cln
|161
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 13
|Jewish agression
|1
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|6
|Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
|Jun 9
|cpeter1313
|3
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC