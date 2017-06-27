Israel's Mossad sets up fund to acqui...

Israel's Mossad sets up fund to acquire new spy techniques

Read more: Reuters

Israel's Mossad intelligence agency has set up an investment fund to help development of new cloak-and-dagger know-how and is offering grants of up to 2 million shekels per project to bring in new ideas. A government statement on Tuesday said Mossad was seeking technologies in various fields, including robotics, miniaturization and encryption as well as new automated methods of gleaning information from documents and new ways of carrying out operations more stealthily.

Chicago, IL

