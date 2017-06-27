Israel's ex-PM Ehud Olmert granted early release from prison
In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves the courtroom of the Supreme Court after the court ruled on his appeal in the Holyland corruption case in Jerusalem. The parole board of Israel's Prison Service has granted Olmert early release from prison.
