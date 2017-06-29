Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunma...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman who shot at them during raid

Israeli troops on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian gunman who fired at them during a raid to uncover an arms cache in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron, the Israeli military said. The military released a photo of a makeshift automatic weapon lying on the ground that it said belonged to the gunman.

