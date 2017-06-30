Israeli Troops Accused Of Illegally Killing Gaza Fisherman
The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem has released footage of what it said was the unlawful slaying of a Palestinian fishermen by Israeli troops last month. The video, published Thursday on the online edition of the Haaretz daily and filmed on May 15 off the coast of Gaza, shows a fishing boat with three men on it sailing fast while it is flanked by an Israeli navy vessel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 hr
|Valerie
|351
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC