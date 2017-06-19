Israeli Soldiers Accused Of Harassing...

Israeli Soldiers Accused Of Harassing Activists On California Campus

Pro-Palestinian activists in California claim that they faced harassment and intimidation from Israeli soldiers who were invited to their school last month amidst a weeklong anti-Zionist protest. In May, University of California Irvine's chapter of Students Supporting Israel invited members from the Israeli organization Reservists on Duty to campus.

