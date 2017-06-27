Israeli singer rocks UN headquartersIsraeli mega-star Sarit Hadad...

Israeli singer rocks UN headquartersI...

Israeli singer rocks UN headquarters

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Diplomats from around the world joined members of the Jewish-American community and hundreds of Israel supporters in New York on Monday to mark the reunification of Jerusalem. Hosted by Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, the event included a special performance by Israeli pop star Sarit Hadad.

