Israeli singer rocks UN headquartersIsraeli mega-star Sarit Hadad...
Diplomats from around the world joined members of the Jewish-American community and hundreds of Israel supporters in New York on Monday to mark the reunification of Jerusalem. Hosted by Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, the event included a special performance by Israeli pop star Sarit Hadad.
