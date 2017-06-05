Israeli Police to implement body cameras

22 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Israel Police plans to equip officers with 8,000 body cameras in a nationwide NIS 60 million effort, the police said on Thursday. The police announced the effort after the conclusion of a nearly year-long study of body cameras around the world and a six-month pilot project, which saw a 35% drop in complaints at participating police stations.

