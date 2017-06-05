Israeli Police to implement body cameras
The Israel Police plans to equip officers with 8,000 body cameras in a nationwide NIS 60 million effort, the police said on Thursday. The police announced the effort after the conclusion of a nearly year-long study of body cameras around the world and a six-month pilot project, which saw a 35% drop in complaints at participating police stations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|84
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|2 hr
|Vincent
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|14 hr
|online reality bu...
|4
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|22 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|DENG
|121,930
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
