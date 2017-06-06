Israeli police: Arab protester shot dead in anti-police riot
A private security guard shot dead an Arab demonstrator during anti-police riots in central Israel early Tuesday, police said, in the latest violent confrontation threatening to stoke tensions between Arabs and Jews in Israel. Local residents denied police claims that the demonstrators posed a life-threatening danger to the officers, and accused them of being light on the trigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 3
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC