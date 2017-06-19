Israeli PM hails Modi's upcoming visi...

Israeli PM hails Modi's upcoming visit as 'very significant step'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi 's upcoming visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier, as a "very significant step" in strengthening bilateral relations that are on a "constant upswing". In a big fillip to already robust ties, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to land in Israel on July 4 on a three-day visit.

