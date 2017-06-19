Israeli PM hails Modi's upcoming visit as 'very significant step'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi 's upcoming visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier, as a "very significant step" in strengthening bilateral relations that are on a "constant upswing". In a big fillip to already robust ties, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to land in Israel on July 4 on a three-day visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|57 min
|Tm Cln
|314
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC