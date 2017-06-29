Israeli PM delays conversion bill tha...

Israeli PM delays conversion bill that angered liberal Jews

A bill that would enshrine ultra-Orthodox monopoly over Jewish conversions in Israel will be postponed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in an apparent attempt to calm tensions with U.S. Jewish groups. The bill, along with a decision to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall this week, has angered liberal American Jewish groups, which have hinted the issues could undermine their longstanding political, financial and emotional support for Israel.

