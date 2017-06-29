Israeli PM delays conversion bill that angered liberal Jews
A bill that would enshrine ultra-Orthodox monopoly over Jewish conversions in Israel will be postponed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in an apparent attempt to calm tensions with U.S. Jewish groups. The bill, along with a decision to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall this week, has angered liberal American Jewish groups, which have hinted the issues could undermine their longstanding political, financial and emotional support for Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 min
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|350
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC