Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls for dismantling of UN Palestinian refugee agency

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool/File Photo Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Sunday for the dismantling of the United Nations agency that aids millions of Palestinian refugees, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement and saying he had conveyed his message to the US ambassador to the United Nations.

