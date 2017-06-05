Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls f...

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls for dismantling of UN Palestinian refugee agency

Read more: The Indian Express

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool/File Photo Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Sunday for the dismantling of the United Nations agency that aids millions of Palestinian refugees, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement and saying he had conveyed his message to the US ambassador to the United Nations.

