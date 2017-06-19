Israeli parties unite in fight agains...

Israeli parties unite in fight against prostitution

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Parties on opposite ends of the political spectrum, Bayit Yehudi and Meretz, are working together to make hiring a prostitute illegal and help people out of sex work. A bill by MKs Zehava Gal-On and Shuli Muallem-Refaeli seeks to make hiring a prostitute a crime that carries a prison sentence of a year, and have the government dedicate special funding to rehabilitate former sex workers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Rico from East Lo... 285
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC