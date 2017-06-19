Israeli parties unite in fight against prostitution
Parties on opposite ends of the political spectrum, Bayit Yehudi and Meretz, are working together to make hiring a prostitute illegal and help people out of sex work. A bill by MKs Zehava Gal-On and Shuli Muallem-Refaeli seeks to make hiring a prostitute a crime that carries a prison sentence of a year, and have the government dedicate special funding to rehabilitate former sex workers .
