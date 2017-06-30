Israeli Jewish couple marries on Temp...

Israeli Jewish couple marries on Temple Mount, despite ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Sarah Lurcat and Tom Nisani wed on the Temple Mount despite rules forbidding Jewish rituals from being conducted at the holy site. An Israeli couple married on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem despite rules prohibiting Jews from carrying out religious rituals at Judaism's holiest site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 23 hr Valerie 351
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,116 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC