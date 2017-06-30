Israeli Jewish couple marries on Temple Mount, despite ban
Sarah Lurcat and Tom Nisani wed on the Temple Mount despite rules forbidding Jewish rituals from being conducted at the holy site. An Israeli couple married on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem despite rules prohibiting Jews from carrying out religious rituals at Judaism's holiest site.
