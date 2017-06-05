Israeli commandos head to Cyprus for ...

Israeli commandos head to Cyprus for largest land-based drill

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Israel has sent a large number of commandos to Cyprus for the largest land-based joint drill ever to have taken place between the two countries. According to local media, the week-long exercise will take place in the areas of the Troodos mountains of Cyprus and will focus on scenarios for occupying and liberating villages as well as survival strategies A reported 400 Israeli commandos as well as attack helicopters and fighter jets will take part in the drill, and according to the Cyprus Mail news-site it is the first time that such a large number of Israeli commandos will take part in a military exercise in Cyprus.

