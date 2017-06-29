Israela s ex-PM Ehud Olmert granted early release from prison

The parole board of Israel's Prison Service on Thursday granted former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert early release from his 27-month corruption sentence, in perhaps the final chapter of a stunning fall from grace that forced him from office amid the last serious round of peace talks with the Palestinians. Israel's Justice Ministry had objected to Olmert's early release after asking police last week to investigate whether he committed a "criminal offense" when his lawyer was caught leaving the prison with a chapter of his unpublished book that contained "sensitive security issues."

