Israel tells civilians to steer clear of Syria border

The Israeli military has taken the precautionary step of asking civilians to avoid gathering near the border with Syria, following wayward projectiles from fighting there that landed in its territory. The military says fire from Syria landed in open areas Saturday and no injuries or damage was caused.

Chicago, IL

