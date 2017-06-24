Israel tells civilians to steer clear of Syria border
The Israeli military has taken the precautionary step of asking civilians to avoid gathering near the border with Syria, following wayward projectiles from fighting there that landed in its territory. The military says fire from Syria landed in open areas Saturday and no injuries or damage was caused.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|307
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Fri
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
