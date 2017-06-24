Israel strikes Syrian positions after...

Israel strikes Syrian positions after fire toward it

Israeli aircraft struck various positions in Syria Saturday, destroying two tanks, in response to more than 10 projectiles that landed in its territory, the military said. The flare-up marked a rare case of Israeli involvement in the bloody fighting next door.

