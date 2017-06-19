Israel steps up Damascus Gate security following Jerusalem attack
BORDER POLICE frisk a Arab man in front of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, the scene of much recent violence.. The 300 housing units that the government pledged to build in Beit El five years ago will be marketed in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|286
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Separating religion and state
|Jun 16
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
