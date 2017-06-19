Israel steps up Damascus Gate securit...

Israel steps up Damascus Gate security following Jerusalem attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

BORDER POLICE frisk a Arab man in front of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, the scene of much recent violence.. The 300 housing units that the government pledged to build in Beit El five years ago will be marketed in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 12 hr Tm Cln 286
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC