Israel Returns Ambassador to New Zealand, Ending Diplomatic Rift

New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Bill English speaks to members of the media in Wellington, New Zealand, Dec. 5, 2016. Israel said on Tuesday its ambassador to New Zealand will return to his post, ending a six-month rift in relations over a United Nations resolution against Israeli settlements on occupied territory which Palestinians seek for a state.

