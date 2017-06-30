Israel Responds to Syrian Spillover F...

Israel Responds to Syrian Spillover Fire in Repeat Incident

Israel's military says aircraft struck a Syrian military post that earlier fired a mortar into the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights. It said the Syrian shell caused no injuries Friday, the latest in several such incidents of this week.

