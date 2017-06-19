Israel reduces power supply to Hamas-ruled Gaza
Israel's national electric company on Monday cut back its already limited electricity shipments to the Gaza Strip, a step that is expected to worsen the power crunch plaguing the Hamas-controlled seaside territory. The company confirmed the Israeli government instructed it to reduce supply to Gaza at the request of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' government in the West Bank.
