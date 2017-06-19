Israel paid a total of $20 million to...

Israel paid a total of $20 million to the victim's families of the 2010 Turkish flotilla raid

13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Israel has paid total compensation of $20 million to the families of the victims of an Israeli raid on a Turkish aid flotilla that killed 10 people in 2010, Turkish media quoted Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal as saying on Friday. The payment, which will be divided among the 10 families, comes some nine months after Israel, which had already offered apologies for the raid - one of Ankara's conditions for rapprochement - agreed to pay the families of those killed.

Chicago, IL

