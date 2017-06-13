Israel considers closing Al-Jazeera

The Washington Post

An Israeli official says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering shutting down the local offices of Arab satellite broadcaster Al-Jazeera. If taken, the move would follow a crackdown by moderate Sunni countries against Qatar, which have accused the energy-rich country, and the Qatari-backed channel, of supporting violent groups across the region.

Chicago, IL

