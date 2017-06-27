Israel attacks Syrian position after mortar lands in Golan Heights
Israel said it attacked a Syrian military position on Wednesday after a stray mortar shell from fighting in Syria's civil war landed inside the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The Israeli military said the Syrian shell hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights, causing no injuries, and in response, the army "targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar".
