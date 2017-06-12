Israel asked to extradite former principal back to Australia
A Jewish woman who said she had been molested repeatedly by her former principal called on Israel to extradite the education professional back to their native Australia. Dassi Erlich, a 29-year-old mother of one who said that her alleged molestation by Malka Leifer had left her emotionally scarred, made the plea Sunday during a speech before approximately 200 participants of Melbourne's Limmud conference of Jewish learning.
