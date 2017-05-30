Israel and Senegal end diplomatic rif...

Israel and Senegal end diplomatic rift after leaders' meeting

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

JERUSALEM: Israel's ambassador to Senegal will return to his post after he was recalled last year following Dakar's support of a U.N. Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements. The announcement was made after a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senegal President Macky Sall on the sidelines of an Economic Community of West African States gathering in Liberia Netanyahu addressed ECOWAS as a guest speaker on Sunday and met several African leaders, including Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the president of Mali, a Muslim state with whom Israel has no diplomatic relations.

Chicago, IL

