Israel advances settlement plans desp...

Israel advances settlement plans despite Trump plea

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Israel pushed forward with the plans as it also marked 50 years since the Six-Day War, fought from June 5-10, 1967 and which began its continuing occupation of the West Bank. A total of 3,178 housing units were advanced in a number of different settlements, the Peace Now NGO that tracks settlement growth told AFP on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi... 42 min Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade 48 min Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 5 hr yehoshooah adam 5
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 9 hr Tm Cln 84
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Thu yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Thu yidfellas v USA 18
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC