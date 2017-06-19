Israel Accused of Investigating 'Ille...

Israel Accused of Investigating 'Illegal Medical Experiments' on Yemeni Children

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Doctors at the camps told them their children had died, but refused to hand over the bodies or death certificates. Images and testimonies from doctors who allegedly performed unauthorised medical tests on Yemenite children who went missing shortly after the creation of Israel have been published by Israeli media, prompting questions into the mysterious case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Tm Cln 286
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Separating religion and state Jun 16 yehoshooah adam 1
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC