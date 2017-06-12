Islamic State, Hamas both claim stabb...

Islamic State, Hamas both claim stabbing of Israeli policewoman in Jerusalem

15 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

The Islamic State and Hamas have both claimed responsibility for a terror attack carried out by three young men in Jerusalem earlier today. Hadas Malka, a 23-year-old Israeli Border Police officer , was stabbed to death and others were wounded.

